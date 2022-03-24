Astrum Ampang’s SOHO Suites 1 open for registration

KUALA LUMPUR: Setia Awan Group’s Astrum Ampang phase two SOHO Suites 1 is now open for registration following the success of phase one. The 664 SOHO Suites 1 units are bigger in size than the previous release and are in a lower density tower with bigger windows, which allow for better natural light penetration as well as higher energy efficiency.

The units are priced from RM430,000 and are ideal for young working adults, small families and investors who would like to reside or own assets located just 4km from the Petronas Twin Towers. With a gross development value (GDV) of about RM600 million, phase two of Astrum Ampang comprises SOHO Suites 1 and SOHO Transit 2.

The units are suitable for those seeking a home in the metropolis where land and property prices have soared. Home buyers recognise the development’s great potential, translating into an overwhelming 90% take-up rate for the Astrum Ampang’s SOHO Transit 1 since it was released in the third quarter of 2021.

“One of the key factors for the high take-up rate is the My First Home Scheme programme that makes property ownership a seamless process for first-time home buyers. The project’s location in a strategic area and being a transit-oriented development (TOD) is another winning factor for the very encouraging take-up rate. We foresee continued encouraging response from the market for our SOHO Suites 1,” said Setia Awan Group central region COO James Bruyns.

Astrum Ampang is strategically located at Jalan Ampang and Jalan Jelatek in Kuala Lumpur, surrounded by international schools, shopping malls, recreational parks and world-class healthcare centres. But what makes Astrum Ampang shine is its proximity to Kuala Lumpur city centre and the Jelatek LRT station, which is just 150 metres away via a proposed covered pedestrian bridge.

Astrum Ampang residents will get to enjoy a seamless smart-living experience replete with smart technologies such as free WiFi at common areas, a digital community app and an advanced smart gym.

Being a mixed development, residents will enjoy the services of 27 commercial units at its ground level and the upcoming Datum Mall located beside Astrum Ampang will further complement residents’ needs.