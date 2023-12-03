Asyraf Wajdi is new MARA chairman: Zahid

KOTA TINGGI: Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi today confirmed that former Umno Youth chief Datuk Dr Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki has been appointed as the new chairman of the Majlis Amanah Rakyat (MARA) effective Friday (March 10).

Ahmad Zahid, who is also the Minister of Rural and Regional Development, said the letter of appointment had been delivered to Asyraf Wajdi at the Ministry of Rural and Regional Development (KKDW), Putrajaya.

“Asyraf Wajdi has been appointed, it is not a rumour anymore, I signed it (appointment letter) on Friday.

“(The photo which went viral) is authentic and the appointment was made at KKDW because MARA is an agency under KKDW,” he said at a press conference after a working visit to the Southeast Johor Development Authority (KEJORA) at the KEJORA headquarters, Bandar Penawar here today.

Also present were Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi and State Secretary Tan Sri Dr Azmi Rohani.

Asyraf Wajdi, 47, who is also the Unity Government Secretariat chief, previously held the position of Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister's Department (Religious Affairs), from July 29, 2015, until May 10, 2018.

Previously, the position of MARA chairman was held by Datuk Seri Azizah Muhd Dun since May 1, 2020, and she is a former Member of Parliament for Beaufort.

Several photos were circulated on social media recently, claiming that Asyraf Wajdi was appointed as the new MARA chairman. -Bernama