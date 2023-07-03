At least 10 Malaysian companies keen to invest in Indonesia’s new capital: PM

KUALA LUMPUR: At least 10 major Malaysian companies are looking into the possibility of making major investments in development projects in Indonesia’s new capital, Nusantara, the Dewan Rakyat was told.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim (pix) said nine major companies from Peninsular Malaysia, and one from Sarawak, are seriously studying the possibility of making the investments.

“At our recent discussions with the Indonesian government, there were several other companies involved, such as TNB (Tenaga Nasional Berhad), Telekom (Telekom Malaysia Berhad)...at least 10 companies were there.

“But in this context, I told Sarawak Premier (Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg) that because Sarawak is nearer (to Nusantara) and has taken the lead, this effort will be coordinated with the Sarawak Government so that we can benefit more.”

Anwar said this in reply to a supplementary question from Yusuf Abd Wahab (GPS-Tanjong Manis) on how far Malaysian companies are involved in the development projects in Nusantara and industrial areas in Kalimantan, during the Minister’s Question Time today.

Meanwhile, in reply to a separate question from Datuk Mumtaz Md Nawi (PN-Tumpat) on the government’s preparedness to engage the local communities in Sabah and Sarawak in the development plan in Nusantara, Anwar said the government is also looking into the possibility of forging cooperation with universities, youth, Islamic organisations, state government and non-governmental organisations in the areas involved.

“There have yet to be a more active plan but I believe that based on the progress of the Nusantara development project, we have to look into that possible cooperation,” he said.

The Prime Minister said the synergy of cooperation between Malaysia and Indonesia regarding the development of Indonesia’s new capital would benefit both countries.

“President Jokowi has also informed me that among the ASEAN countries, Malaysia is among the leading and active participants in this cooperation,” he added. -Bernama