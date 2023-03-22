At least 2 Pakistanis killed after magnitude 6.5 earthquake hits Afghanistan

MOSCOW: At least two people in Pakistan were killed, six others were injured after a magnitude 6.5 earthquake hit northeastern Afghanistan, Pakistani media reported on Tuesday.

The earthquake was recorded at 16:47 GMT in the Hindu Kush mountains, most of which are located in Afghanistan, according to the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC). Its epicentre was located 38 kilometres (23 miles) southeast of the village of Jurm in the Afghan province of Badakhshan, and the source was detected at a depth of 191 kilometres.

Tremors were felt in several neighbouring countries. In the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province of Pakistan several houses were damaged, killing at least two people and injuring others, the Dawn news outlet reported.

The Afghan Emergency Ministry, in turn, said it had no information about victims or destruction in the country.

The earthquake's tremors were also felt in India, in particular in Delhi, according to local media.

Kazakh seismologists said residents of the country's south felt tremors from the Afghan earthquake. The Uzbek authorities also confirmed the country felt the tremors, reported Sputnik.

Tajikistan's authorities reported that a magnitude 5 quake hit the country following the one in Afghanistan. -Bernama