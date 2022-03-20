At least 4 dead, over 30 injured after car rams into Belgium carnival crowd

BRUSSELS: At least four people, including a child, were killed and more than 30 injured when a car slammed into a carnival crowd in Belgium on Sunday.

The incident took place early morning at around 5 am local time (0400GMT) in Strepy-Bracquegnies, a small town some 50 kilometres south of Brussels, reported Anadolu Agency.

At least 12 people were seriously wounded and 20 more suffered slight injuries, according to Jacques Gobert, mayor of the nearby town of La Louviere.

He said the driver tried to escape but was intercepted.

Eyewitnesses told local media that around 150 people were gathered at the carnival site when the car rammed into the crowd.

“We heard a loud noise behind us ... and the car plowed into a group of people,” a witness said.

The car’s driver is in custody but two other passengers, both believed to be young individuals, fled and are being pursued by police, according to reports.

“Deepest condolences to the families and friends of those killed and injured in the incident this morning,” Belgian Interior Minister Annelies Verlinden wrote on Twitter.

“What was supposed to be a great party turned into a tragedy. We are monitoring the situation closely,” she added.-Bernama