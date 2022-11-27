At least 8 dead, many missing in landslide on Italy's Ischia Island

ROME: At least eight people died and a dozen more reported missing on Saturday after a landslide caused by heavy rains struck homes and streets on the southern Italian island of Ischia, local media and rescuer officials reported.

According to Anadolu Agency, authorities on the island said the missing people included a family with a newborn child and a 25-year-old living in the Casamicciola resort area.

The landslide occurred at about 5 am local time (12pm Malaysia Time), causing the collapse of at least 10 buildings and dragging cars out to sea in a torrent of mud, rocks, and debris, it reported.

Videos and photos posted by locals on social media showed the landslide ripping through buildings and roads. Many of the areas hit hard by the rainfall are still unreachable to rescuers, local authorities said.

The mayor of Ischia, Giuseppe Ferrandino, has urged people to stay indoors until the ongoing weather alert is over, as rescue efforts continue, it added.

Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said she was in constant touch with rescuers and local authorities and was following the latest developments.-Bernama