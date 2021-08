BANGKOK: At least six policemen were injured including one shot in the leg after clashes broke out between anti-government protesters and police in Bangkok on Tuesday, following a car mob organised by the protesters.

Deputy Commissioner of Metropolitan Police Bureau Pol Maj Gen Piya Tawichai said three of the six were hit by shrapnel from a homemade bomb.

“Six protesters were arrested and nearly 100 motorcycles confiscated,” he said at a press conference here on Tuesday night.

The number of injured protesters was not known. However, Rajavithi Hospital said 10 injured protesters were admitted to the hospital on Tuesday, local media reported.

On Tuesday, police fired tear gas, water cannon and rubber bullets to disperse the crowd after some protesters clashed with the police at Din Daeng Intersection in the capital, the same venue where clashes happened on Saturday.

Earlier, a ‘car mob’ made up of protestors on cars and motorbikes drove in a convoy rolled through the city with incessant honking.

The protest mobilised by the United Front of Thammasat and Demonstration repeated their demand calling Prime Minister Prayuth Chan o-cha to step down for the government’s poor handling of the Covid-19 situation and slow vaccine roll-out.

Meanwhile, Thailand’s Civil Court on Tuesday threw out a petition jointly filed by a reporter and photographer who were hit by rubber bullets while reporting demonstrations in Bangkok last month, seeking to stop police from firing rubber bullets at protesters.

The court rejected the application citing the necessity under the State of Emergency to bring ‘emergencies’ under control, reported Thai PBS.

However, the court has instructed police officers to exercise greater caution.-Bernama