At least two dead in another landslide in Indonesia

JAKARTA: Another landslide triggered by heavy rain in Lampung province on the southern tip of Sumatra Island killed two people, the country’s disaster agency said.

According to the National Disaster Management Agency (BNPB), search and rescue operations are looking for a further three people feared missing.

Lampung disaster management agency, police and soldiers were sent to the disaster area after reports of several people missing in the floods on Friday night, it said in a statement.

In Natuna regency, Riau Islands, rescue workers have recovered more bodies from March 6’s deadly landslide, bringing the number of those killed to 46.

Emergency workers and soldiers with seven excavators dug through debris to locate nine others missing victims, BNPB’s spokesperson Abdul Muhari said.

The landslide caused by heavy rainfalls destroyed houses in the Serasan village, forcing over 2,240 people to seek shelter elsewhere.

Serasan Island with a population of 8,000 is 150 km south of the main island of Natuna Regency, located in the Natuna Sea between Borneo Island and west Peninsular Malaysia.

It takes about eight hours to reach from Pontianak, West Kalimantan via sea route. -Bernama