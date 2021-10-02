ATB 2 thwarts attempt to smuggle 1,225 litres of petrol in Bohayen waters

SEMPORNA: The Malaysian Armed Forces through the Joint Forces Headquarters 2 (ATB 2) thwarted an attempt to smuggle out 1,225 litres of petrol in the waters of Bohayen near here at about 2.45 am yesterday.

ATB 2 Commander, Brigadier General Abdul Karim bin Ahmad, said its combat boat, Rigid Hull Inflatable Boat Z, together with the Mataking Island Quick Reaction Force (QRF) Team, detected two speedboats moving in a suspicious manner from Semporna to Sitangkai, Philippines.

“However, one of the boats managed to escape while the other was intercepted and upon inspection, found two Filipino male crew, aged 20 and 41, and both were without any personal documents,” he added,

Abdul Karim said 35 containers, each containing 35 litres of petrol, were found in the boat.

The boat and petrol were seized , while the two Filipinos were handed over to the police for further action. -Bernama