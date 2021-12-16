ATB 2 thwarts attempt to smuggle 42 illegal immigrants

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Armed Forces (ATM) through the Joint Task Force (ATB) 2 successfully intercepted two boats attempting to smuggle in 42 illegal immigrants from the Philippines in Semporna waters, Sabah yesterday.

ATB 2 commander, Brig Gen Abdul Karim Ahmad said the C-130H TRILAT 01 aircraft spotted three boats moving from Pulau Sitangkai, in the Philippines towards Bangau-Bangau, Semporna before alerting the Malaysia Maritime Command Centre (Malaysia MCC) for further action.

“A Royal Malaysian Navy patrol vessel, KD Baung, which was nearby the location was contacted by TRILAT 01 and ATB2 Joint Regional Operations Centre (POWB ATB2) to monitor the three boats.

“However, one of the boats managed to escape after realising the presence of fast interceptor craft, Tim QRF, which was mobilised to intercept the boats,” he said in a statement today.

Abdul Karim said checks on the two boats found 14 men, 10 women and 18 children without any valid travel documents.

“However, both the boats were chased away from Sabah waters while the fast interceptor craft and Navy Special Forces Team were deployed to track drown the escaped boat,” he added.

According to him, such operation will be continue to be conducted to ensure the safety of the country’s border and curb cross-border crimes as well as the spread of the Covid-19.-Bernama