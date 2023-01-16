ATBC: National bowlers clinch gold in men’s team of five, clean sweep in all event

KUALA LUMPUR: The national bowling squad continued to show an excellent performance when they managed to win the gold medal in the men’s team of five event in addition to making a clean sweep in the men’s All Event at the 26th Asian Tenpin Bowling Championships (ATBC) today.

In the action at the South China Athletics Association Bowling Centre in Hong Kong, the national team were initially only able to finish third in the first block after dropping 3,607 pins.

However, the team consisting of Muhammad ​​Rafiq Ismail, Syafiq Ridhwan Abdul Malek, Mohd Syazirol Shamsudin, Tun Hakim Tun Hasnul Azam, Timmy Tan and Ahmad Muaz Fishol, rose to the occasion to seize first place in the second block after making 7,323 pin drops to win the gold.

The results achieved by the national squad cast aside the challenge of the United Arab Emirates team who had to settle for silver with 7,079 pin falls, Third place was won by the South Korean squad who downed 7,044 pins.

In the meantime, Muhammad ​​Rafiq also created a sensation after winning gold in the men’s All Event by making the highest pin drops of 6,128 followed by compatriot Timmy who won silver with 6,073 pin falls.

Bronze belonged to Tun Hakim who collected 5,954 pin falls while the national squad also took the fourth and fifth positions respectively through Ahmad Muaz (5,938) and Syafiq Ridhwan (5,850).

So far, Malaysia are in first place in the overall medal tally with three gold, five silver and three bronze. -Bernama