ATC: Hakim Danish storms to race one win in Thailand

KUALA LUMPUR: National teenage rider Muhammad Hakim Danish Ramli (pix) has found his winning touch again after dominating race one in the fourth round of the 2022 Asia Talent Cup (ATC) at the Chang International Circuit in Thailand today.

The win allowed Muhammad Hakim to reclaim the overall top spot with 117 points, with Japan’s Shinya Ezawa (106 points) in second spot and Qatar’s Hamad Al-Sahouti in third place with just 73 points.

The 15-year-old Muhammad Hakim bounced back from finishing third in round three in Japan last week to claim top spot today after clocking the fastest time of 29 minutes and 01.585 seconds (s), according to the website https://www.asiatalentcup.com.

The Terengganu lad rode superbly to come out tops in the 16-lap race, with Indonesia’s Veda Ega Pratama (29:01.631s) coming in second and Japan’s Gun Mie (29:01.848s) third.

Malaysia had three other riders in action, with Farres Putra Mohammad Fadhill finishing seventh (29:14.613s), Muhammad Farish Hafiy in 12th place (29:24.393s) and Emil Idzhar Ezuan in 19th spot (29:47.601s).

For the record, Muhammad Hakim won both races in round two at the Mandalika International Street Circuit in Indonesia in March after failing to get on the podium in round one at the Losail International Circuit in Qatar in February.

Muhammad Hakim, Farres Putra, Muhammad Farish and Emil Idzhar will be in action again in race two in Thailand tomorrow.-Bernama