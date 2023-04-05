Atletico overtake Real Madrid with Cadiz rout

BARCELONA: Antoine Griezmann shone as Atletico Madrid thrashed Cadiz 5-1 on Wednesday to climb above rivals Real Madrid into second in La Liga.

Diego Simeone's side are a point above the champions but 13 behind leaders Barcelona, who just need two more points to clinch the title.

Struggling Valencia earned a 1-1 draw with fifth-placed Villarreal but remain in 17th place, level on points with Getafe, 18th, who beat Celta Vigo 1-0.

Griezmann broke the deadlock in the second minute and added a second to give Atletico a comfortable lead against Cadiz and continue his own superb form.

The French forward has 13 goals and 13 assists this season in La Liga.

With Griezmann pulling the strings, the Rojiblancos have been the division's best side in 2023.

While it is too late for them to earn any silverware, overtaking Real does offer some small reward.

Alvaro Morata netted the third in the 49th minute and Yannick Carrasco converted a penalty for the fourth.

Chucky Lozano smashed in a brilliant consolation for Cadiz, 15th and only a point above the drop zone, but Nahuel Molina tucked home Atletico's fifth immediately after.

Samuel Lino struck for Valencia to cancel out Villarreal forward Nicolas Jackson's opener at Mestalla, saving the hosts from a fourth defeat in six games and keeping them just outside the drop zone.

Getafe stayed on their tail with their narrow victory thanks to Enes Unal's early penalty, putting pressure on Espanyol, 19th, who are three points behind and visit Sevilla on Thursday.

Jose Bordalas' side undid some of the damage from their 1-0 defeat by Espanyol on Sunday.

The draw dents Villarreal's chances of Champions League qualification, leaving them seven points behind Real Sociedad in fourth, who beat champions Real Madrid on Tuesday.