ATR applications in Q3 jump as aviation recovery continues

PETALING JAYA: The number of applications for air traffic rights (ATR) increased 18.8% to 38 in the third quarter of this year (Q3’22) compared with Q2’22, driven by the reopening of borders, decrease in the spread of Covid-19, reactivation of aircraft by airlines and increased passenger services to destinations with pent-up demand, according to the Malaysian Aviation Commission (Mavcom).

In its Q3’22 ATR report, the commission said the 38 ATR applications consist of 33 international and five domestic routes. ATR applications saw an 81% increase compared with Q3’21.

Mavcom executive chairman Datuk Seri Saripuddin Kasim said there was a steady increase in ATR applications and approvals over the past year and the past three quarters of this year, which reflects positive progress in the recovery of the Malaysian aviation sector.

“The majority of the ATR applications that we have received are for destinations in the Asia-Pacific region with 11 applications for Asean routes, nine for routes in Asia and four for Australasia destinations. We are optimistic that the nation’s aviation industry will continue to achieve progressive recovery,” he said in a statement today.

The commission approved 34 out of the 38 ATR applications received from airlines, with all domestic ATR applications receiving approval. Of the 34 ATR approved, Batik Air Malaysia and AirAsia X received the highest number of approvals, with 10 ATR each. This was followed by MABKargo with five ATR. Both Malaysia Airlines and World Cargo Airlines were granted three ATR each, while AirAsia, MyJet Xpress, and Raya Airways obtained one ATR approval each.

Meanwhile, the cargo sector grew in terms of the number of applications submitted and approved this year, with a total of 10 ATR allocated in Q3’22, due to improved demand for cargo in Asean and China destinations. ATR approvals for the cargo sector increased 25% in Q3’22 from Q1’22 , and 10% in Q3’22 from Q2’22, alongside a 44.4% jump compared with Q3’21.

Mavcom said it takes a range of conditions into account when allocating ATR, including public demand, quality of service, the economic viability of the proposed flights, competition levels, especially on international routes, as well as impact on Malaysia’s airports and the aviation industry, among others.