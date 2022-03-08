AT&S Malaysia celebrates completion of 10,000 piles within 10 weeks

KULIM: AT&S Malaysia celebrated the completion of 10,000 piles for its greenfield project in the Kulim Hi-Tech Park Phase 4, on Feb 23. The success is attributed to the enormous team effort contributed by both AT&S and Exyte, the project manager.

The construction for AT&S Malaysia’s manufacturing facility commenced in November last year. A total of 15,600 piles are needed for the foundational work for Phase 1 that comprises of two production, one administration, and 10 annex buildings. There are 5,600 piling works remain to be completed with a turnaround time of not more than four weeks. Construction progress is on track to achieve and finish the roofing work by September 2022.

The remarkable feat was celebrated on-site and attended by AT&S Malaysia executive project officer Vittorio Villari, technical project director Markus Sterba and Exyte project manager Richard Wood.

The achievement was commemorated by using a construction crane to smash a bottle of sparkling juice onto the piles.

“It’s the teamwork that counts. It takes a strong team spirit to propel the members to work tirelessly, under the challenge of abiding with strict SOPs for Covid-19 and the demanding work targets. Nevertheless, we did it! We are now looking forward to the completion of piling works,” said Sterba.

Recognising the measure of efforts required in delivering such a monumental accomplishment, Villari congratulated the team. “The fact that 10,000 piles have been driven into the ground barely within 10 weeks after the construction work started in November 2021 is simply impressive. It’s a work well done,” he said.

Exyte is complimented for managing the construction and site for AT&S project with strict safety and health standards. Wood thanked AT&S, “We understand AT&S’ expectation for this greenfield project based on our past delivery experiences. The trust that AT&S places in Exyte motivates us to plan, supervise and monitor the progress of works closely. Today’s celebration is made possible with the hard work of the members from AT&S and Exyte.” - Bernama