AT&S signs MoU with Mimos on joint R&D activities

KUALA LUMPUR: Caretaker Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob on Oct 17 witnessed the signing of the memorandum of understanding (MoU) between AT&S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd (AT&S Malaysia) and Mimos Bhd (Mimos) for the joint development of research and development (R&D) activities.

The MoU exchange ceremony was represented AT&S Malaysia managing director Vittorio Villari and Mimos president and CEO Dr. Iskandar Samad, graced by the caretaker minister of Science, Technology and Innovation Datuk Seri Dr. Adham Baba.

With the signing and exchange of MoU with Mimos, AT&S Malaysia looked forward to contribute to the microelectronics and technology fields in Malaysia. Specifically, AT&S Malaysia and Mimos seek to carry out joint IC substrate R&D activities that would potentially engage the Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation (Mosti) and Ministry of Higher Education (MoHE).

Both parties have expressed interest to cooperate in technology assessment and development in the area of advanced packaging in order to strengthen the local industry capabilities, together with a focus to help develop critical talents in advanced packaging through Mosti Deeptech and Futureskills initiative. Potentially, the establishment of an institute with a selected University in Malaysia is considered in the joint pursuit for the purpose of talent development.

“The Covid-19 pandemic has fuelled the speed of digitalisation as it has changed the way businesses are run and how we live our life,” said Villari.

He said the rapid emergence and application of artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and Big Data have created a radical shift in global demand for microelectronics products such as our high-end IC substrates. They are widely used in high-performance computers, server, cloud, edge computing and many more.

“As such, we believe that our know-how and presence here would help to raise the global competitiveness of Malaysia in IC substrates field. Now, through the cooperation with Mimos, we hope to further accelerate the advancement of technology solutions to benefit the societies’ greatest needs,” he said.

“Our collaboration with AT&S supports the nation’s renewed aspiration for a more technologically driven future for the domestic E&E sector, as underpinned by Mosti’s E&E Roadmap launched in August this year,“ said Iskandar.

He said Malaysia needs more higher value-added activities to strengthen its domestic eco-system, and targeted collaborations with leading global players like AT&S who have established strength in IC substrates and advanced packaging will be key to unlock new opportunities for the country, be it in developing local industry or producing more high-skilled talent. - Bernama