Attacks by west not backed by evidence, says ISP

KUALA LUMPUR: The Incorporated Society of Planters (ISP) today said they were shocked by the US Customs and Border Protection’s (CPB) unexpected action against Sime Darby Plantation Bhd (SDP).

Its chairman, Datuk Daud Amatzin said the constant attacks by the West were not sincere and certainly not supported by any clear evidence.

“We are deeply appreciative of Minister of Plantation, Industries and Commodities Datuk Zuraida Kamaruddin for her forceful response towards the US CBP.

“The Ministry’s undertaking that it would quickly resolve the action by the CBP has re-assured the industry that the MPIC has not just the interests of the industry, but that of the nation’s, at heart,” he said in a statement.

We are prepared to extend any cooperation to local and international organizations to find a long-term amicable solution to this problem.

He said the ISP has more than 5,000 members and was gravely concerned over the constant attacks by the authorities in the US.

“ISP stands confident of Zuraida’s bold and credible leadership and we assure all stakeholders that the industry as a whole abides by stringent standards that adhere to local laws and meets international benchmarks.

“As such we call on the CBP to quickly revoke any action that would hamper the Malaysian palm oil from being freely traded on US soil. The action had also unnecessarily smeared the industry,” added Daud, who is also the Deputy President of the International Institute of Plantation Management.

Zuraida had earlier said that they were informed that the CBP had revised its action against SDP from “Withhold Release Order (WRO)” to “Findings”.

Under “WRO”, products can still land on US soil but cannot be traded or processed. With the notice of “Finding”, any products of SDP found on US soil will be confiscated.

“MPIC is keeping a close watch on the CBP’s recent action against SDP.

“SDP was in the midst of compiling a comprehensive independent report for submission purposes and the CBP’s action is most regrettable,“ said Zuraida.

She said MPIC will seek clarity on this issue with related agencies in the US to resolve it.