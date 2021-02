KUALA LUMPUR: In an attempt to deceive the authorities, a local man used a food delivery service bag to smuggle ketum leaves and juice.

However, the tactic failed after the police conducted a random inspection at Taman Sri Timah, Kajang, here, yesterday, and nabbed the suspect.

Kajang district police chief ACP Mohd Zaid Hassan said that police found 23 packets believed to be ketum juice, 36 packets of ketum leaves and one plastic bag of fresh ketum leaves.

He said the investigation found that the 26-year-old suspect had been distributing ketum juice in the Klang Valley area for the past month, on a motorcycle.

“The suspect tested negative for drugs, while the seized items were worth RM487.40,” he said in a statement today.

Mohd Zaid said the ketum leaves and juice could supply between 20 and 50 users.

He said that the suspect was currently remanded for four days starting today under Section 117 of the Criminal Procedure Code, while the case was being investigated under Section 30 (3) of the Poisons Act 1952. — Bernama