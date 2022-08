KAJANG: An attempted snatch theft in Taming Jaya, Balakong, was caught on camera, The Star Online reports.

The incident reportedly occurred on Sunday when the victim was heading back to her car at the side of the road.

Kajang district police chief ACP Mohd Zaid Hassan said a motorcycle came by and an assailant tried to steal her gold chain but failed.

The attempt was captured on a dashcam of a car that was there.

The suspect was seen using a blue motorcycle.