MELAKA: The police today urged Umno president Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim to come forward and lodge a report if they truly believed that they have been slandered in connection to an audio recording of an alleged conversation between them, that went viral on social media recently.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador said police have received seven reports from various parties on the matter so far but none of it was made by the two political leaders or their representatives.

“We are looking at the public reaction on that. If it gets to the point of making the people worried and upset, we will launch an investigation.

“So far, I was not informed of any report made by Ahmad Zahid and Anwar, we will wait. If it is true that they have been slandered, just come forward and lodge a report,” he told reporters after attending the Op Khazanah Integrated Meeting Series 7 here today.

Also present were the Department of Wildlife and National Parks Peninsular Malaysia (Perhilitan) director-general Datuk Abdul Kadir Abu Hashim and Customs director-general Datuk Seri Abdul Latif Abdul Kadir.

Abdul Hamid said follow-up action and opening of investigation papers would only be taken when police reports were lodged by the individuals involved.

“The process of assessing evidence including the analysis of audio recording will be conducted when the investigation papers were opened,” he added.

Meanwhile, in IPOH, Home Minister Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin said the two political leaders should lodge a police report if they were not involved in the telephone conversation.

“If Zahid believes that it wasn’t him, he should be brave enough to lodge a report. But until yesterday, no report was lodged either by him or Anwar,” he said after attending the Malaysia Prihatin programme in Bandar Baru Tambun today. — Bernama