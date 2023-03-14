Audit found weaknesses in management of JAIM, MSSB

MALACCA: The Auditor-General’s Report 2021 Series 2 on departments and agencies in Malacca found some weaknesses in the aspect of payment to the security guard service provider at the Malacca Islamic Religious Department (JAIM) premises.

According to the report released on the Audit Department’s official website today, the clocking patrol system was not properly implemented by the security company, and the guards were also not equipped with essential tools and equipment.

A total of RM51,303 in fines were not imposed on the guards and the company for their failure of providing proper services, the report said.

“The failure to supply or maintain the tools and equipment can jeopardise the quality of security control services, while the failure to impose fines will cause the leakage of public funds,” it said.

The audit recommended that JAIM take stern action against the company by imposing fines, terminating the service or blacklisting them if they fail to improve.

Meanwhile, the audit also found that the objective of the establishment of Malacca Sentral Sdn Bhd (MSSB) in managing the Malacca Sentral Terminal has yet to be fully achieved, with its corporate governance less than satisfactory and financial position, less stable.

“The audit found that the rent management was inefficient and disorganised.

“The business lot rental output is less than satisfactory as only 58 per cent of the business lots were rented.

The report said the financial management of MSSB was also less efficient as there is a difference in the amount of cash collected with the amount deposited in the bank, apart from the dubious signatures on 20 payment vouchers and 65 cash vouchers.

The audit recommended that the MSSB management and Board of Directors consider making several improvements, such as ensuring that the management of company activities is being done in a proper and organised manner, improving offer letters and rental agreements, monitoring tenants’ operating hours, and having a more effective marketing plan. -Bernama