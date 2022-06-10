Audit report: Covid-19 financing limit increased to RM65b in 2021

KUALA LUMPUR: The financing limit for Covid-19 Funds (KWC) had been increased from RM45 billion to RM110 billion through the gazette of Temporary Measures for Government Financing Act, according to the Auditor-General’s Report (LKAN) 2021.

The report said the initial funding was RM45 billion, but on Nov 17 last year, the financing limit was increased through the Act to fund four relief and stimulus packages announced by the government totalling RM225 billion.

According to the report released today, the highest aid and stimulus package in 2021 was for the National People’s Well-Being and Economic Recovery Package (Pemulih) which cost RM150 billion.

It added that KWC’s expenditure was RM37.711 billion or 96.7 per cent compared to the approved RM39 billion.

The highest expenditure was for cash assistance, subsidies and grants to the targeted group, involving Bantuan Prihatin Nasional; wage subsidy, Job retention and Workers’ Hiring Incentive, and Training Assistance schemes; as well as PRIHATIN SME (small and medium enterprises) grant that amounted to RM28.306 billion or 75.1 per cent compared to KWC’s total expenditure in 2021.

According to the report, there was an increase in spending on the social assistance support programme for the needy; provision for expenses related to Covid-19 and discounts on electricity bills compared to 2020.

It said RM2.811 billion was spent on the social assistance programme, an increase of RM2.714 billion compared to 2020 which was RM96.93 million.

The significant increase was due to the implementation of 20 sub-programmes compared to four sub-programmes earlier.

In addition, RM2.686 billion was spent to allocate expenses related to Covid-19 in 2021, an increase of RM1.895 billion compared to 2020, which amounted to RM791.15 million, to fund expenses involving various ministries and agencies.

As for the rebate on electricity bills, RM489.50 million was spent on subsidising electricity bills in 2021, an increase of RM311.97 million compared to 2020, where the amount was RM177.53 million.

“The rebate included payment to service providers in Peninsular Malaysia, Sabah and Sarawak,“ the report said.-Bernama