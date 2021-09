ROME: ‘L'Evenement’ by French film-maker Audrey Diwan won the Golden Lion for Best Film at the 78th Venice Film Festival, which closed in the Italian lagoon city on Saturday evening.

Succeeding among the 21 films overall selected in the main competition this year, ‘L'Evenement’ (Happening) brings on screen the painful story of a bright university French student, who undergoes a clandestine abortion in 1963’s France.

The drama was adapted by a novel with the same title by Annie Ernaux.

According to Xinhua, after receiving the award, Diwan mentioned the sensitivity of her movie’s subject, and thanked the jury for having given it so much attention.

The Silver Lion for Grand Jury Prize went to Italian filmmaker and Oscar-winner Paolo Sorrentino’s ‘The Hand of God’.

Starring in the same film as a teenager struggling against the backdrop of Naples in the 1980s, actor, Filippo Scotti earned the Marcello Mastroianni Award as best young protagonist.

The international jury led by South Korean Academy Award and Palm d’Or winner Bong Joon Ho (‘Parasite’) awarded another Silver Lion for Best Director to veteran Jane Campion for her western ‘The Power of the Dog’.

Penélope Cruz -- starring in the much-awaited movie ‘Parallel Mothers’ by Spanish renowned film-maker Pedro Almodóvar, won the Volpi Cup for Best Actress -- while John Arcilla won the same prize for Best Actor in the film ‘On the Job: The Missing 8’ by Filipino director Erik Matti.

Another Venice’s major prize -- the Award for Best Screenplay -- went to Maggie Gyllenhaal for the film ‘The Lost Daughter’, her directorial debut.

Finally, the Special Jury Prize was honoured to ‘Il Buco’ (The Hole), an Italy-France-German production directed by Michelangelo Frammartino.

This 78th edition of the Venice Film Festival took place amid tight anti-pandemic rules, but with audience admitted to screenings (every hall operating at half of its capacity). Movie stars from far and wide graced the red carpet once again. -Bernama