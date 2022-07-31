Aug 2022: M’sia surpass target with 11-gold haul in athletics

UBON RATCHATHANI: Malaysia grabbed two more titles in athletics at the ASEAN University Games (AUG) 2022 here yesterday, ending the competition with a target-breaking haul of 11 golds.

The two golds came from Queenie Ting Kung Ni(pix) in women’s discus and R. Kirthana in women’s high jump, in the competition held at the Ban Yang Noi campus.

Queenie threw the disc 49.44m to give the Malaysian camp their 10th gold in athletics, while her teammate Nur Atiqah Sufiah Hanizam took silver.

“I am happy with the win despite not hitting the 51m mark set by the coach. Actually, I was down with fever after arriving in Thailand but that is not an excuse for not doing better,” she said.

Kirthana, who was making her second appearance at the games, then gave Malaysia their 11th gold by leaping 1.54m, beating teammate Ng Yu Ji into second place.

Malaysia also won six silver and two bronze medals on the final day of the competition.

The Higher Education Ministry had set a target of seven golds for the team.

Athletics team manager Malik Tobias said this was among the best achievements of Malaysia at the AUG.

“Alhamdulillah (Praise be to God) all athletes did their best in this edition for the team to exceed the seven-gold target.

“It’s an excellent achievement, and I believe it is due to the efforts of all parties including the management, coaches and athletes, who were all focused on the competition,” he added.-Bernama