Aug 23: Hearing of application to challenge delay of Undi 18 implementation

KUALA LUMPUR: The High Court here has fixed Aug 23 to hear the full merits of the judicial review application by 18 Malaysian youths to challenge the government's action in delaying the implementation of Undi 18, a move to lower the voting age to 18 and to enable automatic voter registration (AVR).

They had obtained leave from the court last June 17 to proceed with the judicial review application.

Their counsel, New Sin Yew, said the court also fixed Aug 3 for further case management and Aug 9 for parties to file submissions.

The hearing, before Justice Datuk Ahmad Kamal Md Shahid, will be at 9am,“ he told reporters via Whatsapp after the case management today which was conducted online before Senior Assistant Registrar Azdianur Abu Samah.

During the online proceeding, federal counsel Noor Atiqah Zainal Abidin appeared for the respondents, namely Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, the Malaysian government and the Election Commission (EC).

The youths, aged between 18 and 20, had filed the leave application for the judicial review last April 2. They are seeking several court orders arising from the respondents' delay in implementation of Undi 18.

Among others, a declaration that the government's action to delay the enforcement of lowering the voting age from 21 to 18 is irrational, illegal, disproportionate and a form of voter suppression.

The applicants also want a declaration that those aged 18 to 20 have a legitimate expectation that they will have the right to vote on or before July 2021. -Bernama