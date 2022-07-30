Aug: Athletics squad continue excellence, add four more gold

UBON RATCHATHANI: The national athletics squad continued their excellent performance at the 2022 ASEAN University Games (AUG) here after sweeping another four gold medals last night.

The first two were delivered through the 800 metres (m) men and women’s events, and the third and fourth from 3,000m men’s steeplechase and 4x100m women’s relay.

In the events held at the Sisaket Rajabhat University Stadium, Savinder Kaur Jogindr Singh delivered Malaysia’s first athletics gold of the day when she tipped the tape with the Vietnamese and Indonesian athletes in second and third place respectively with a time of 2 minutes and 08.85 seconds.

The second 800m gold came through Wan Muhammad Fazri Wan Zahari(pix), who clocked 1:54.82s in front of his Indonesian and Thai challengers.

The gold feast continued with a third from Daren James Nair Rodney James in the 3,000m men’s steeplechase, clocking 9:43.02s.

The athletics squad completed the four gold haul after the women’s 4X100 women’s quarter led by AUG sprint queen Azreen Nabila Alias clocked a time of 47.18s to pip the quartets from Thailand and Laos.

The athletics camp has now collected nine gold so far, surpassing the six gold target set for the 20th edition of the games this time.-Bernama