Aurelius Healthcare expanding to Alor Star with private hospital

PETALING JAYA: Aurelius Healthcare Group today finalised a collaboration with Intan Medical Centre Sdn Bhd to be the majority shareholder and operator of a private hospital in Alor Star, Kedah, which will be named Aurelius Hospital Alor Setar.

This is the group’s second venture in Malaysia and part of Aurelius’ strategy to transform healthcare delivery and expand medical access to Malaysians.

Aurelius Hospital Alor Setar is under construction and is targeted to be operational by the fourth quarter of 2023, catering to the city’s growing population. The hospital will have a 200-bed capacity, making it the largest private medical facility in Kedah.

Located in Mergong, a bustling business hub in Alor Star, the six-storey private hospital will be equipped with the latest technology and medical equipment in its Centre of Excellence.

As a multi-disciplinary medical facility, the tertiary hospital will house up to 44 consulting suites that cater to a wide range of specialities, such as oncology care, neuroscience, cardiology, women and wellness, and orthopaedics. A wide array of medical services will be available, including general surgery, a dental and skin specialist clinic, a hybrid operating theatre, MRI, CT scan and endoscopy.

Aurelius Hospital Alor Setar CEO TJ Randhawa said its expansion into Alor Star will open a comprehensive healthcare facility that offers a full suite of diagnostic and medical procedures for patients.

“This will be a welcome addition for Alor Star, and we believe that our hospital will attract the nation’s top talent across numerous medical fields, such as endocrinology, nephrology, urology, gastroenterology, and more. We are doing all we can to prepare the facility to serve the communities in Kedah, Penang, Perlis and other surrounding states. Our commitment is to provide the highest level of service and care to our patients, physicians, employees, and other partners in the community.”

Aurelius Healthcare group managing director and chairman Datuk Amir Firdaus Abdullah said the group’s expansion into Alor Star is part of its plans to grow its range of healthcare services across Malaysia.

“Our first venture, Aurelius Hospital Nilai, was acquired in September 2021, and with Aurelius Alor Setar, we are on track to further transform the private healthcare industry. We will strive to continuously improve our facilities and services and bring in the best healthcare talent and medical experts to make quality healthcare accessible to all our fellow Malaysians across the country.”