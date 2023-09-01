Aussie police seize US$1m cash, cocaine, methylamphetamine in Sydney

SYDNEY: The police force in the Australian state of New South Wales (NSW) has charged four men after seizing more than 5 kg of cocaine and methylamphetamine, and 1.5 million Australian-dollar cash (about US$1.03 million) in Sydney, reported Xinhua.

In a statement released on Monday, the NSW Police said that the officers stopped a sedan at Strathfield, a suburb in the inner west of Sydney, at about 3:40 p.m. local time (0440 GMT) on Sunday and spoke with the two male occupants, aged 23 and 28.

During a search of the sedan, officers detected about 2.3 kg of cocaine and 24,000 Australian dollars (about US$16,562) in cash. A subsequent search of a hatchback parked nearby located a further 550 g of cocaine and 140 g of MDMA.

Following that, investigators executed two search warrants at related properties, where they located and seized a further 1.5 million Australian-dollar cash, 2 kg of methylamphetamine, 2 liters of methylamphetamine oil, almost 700 g of cocaine as well as cannabis and steroids.

Three vehicles, two hydraulic press machines, two ballistic vests, a firearm and ammunition, multiple driver’s licences and other items consistent with the manufacture of illicit drugs were also found on site.

Two more men, aged 18 and 35, were arrested at one of the properties and taken to the police station.

The police did not release any information about the estimated street value of the seized drugs, adding that all four faced charges, which include supplying large commercial quantity prohibited drugs, and were refused bail to appear at a local court.-Bernama