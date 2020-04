PETALING JAYA: Companies that are struggling with the movement control order (MCO) should institute austerity measures to ensure they have the cash flow to weather the storm.

Employees should also be willing to accept pay cuts, removal of allowances and take unpaid leave to ensure their companies can survive the current Covid-19 crisis as this could preserve job security.

However, macro finance analyst Prof Dr Hoo Ke Ping said both parties should look for middle ground that does not put too much strain and burden on either of them.

“It is now a question of survival for all, so everyone should be sharing the burden. I think coming up with austerity measures would be the perfect balance for both employers and employees,” he told theSun yesterday.

“Companies can’t survive if they don’t have cash flow, so these measures will help them. On the other hand, if they don’t implement these, eventually all staff will also lose their jobs.

“I think in times like this, there should be give and take. Both sides have to be willing to go through this together.”

Hoo added that measures taken by each company should differ based on their financial position, while higher-earning employees should also have more of their pay and allowances cut.

Malaysian Employers Federation (MEF) executive director Datuk Shamsuddin Bardan said the vast majority of companies could not afford to pay wages and allowances in full moving forward.

He said implementing austerity measures would, to a certain extent, save them from going under, although this would largely depend on the length of the MCO.

“Normally, before a company undertakes drastic measures like retrenchment, they will try to survive as long as possible by reducing cost. Which is why these austerity measures should be encouraged,” Shamsuddin said.

“And so far, based on feedback, these measures are turning out well for them. This include temporarily cutting employees’ salaries by between 5% and 30%.

“The burden should not fall on the employers’ shoulders alone. We are trying to sustain ourselves as long as possible. The government is assisting in various ways, and employees should also be willing to sacrifice a bit.”

Meanwhile, Malaysian Trades Union Congress (MTUC) president Datuk Abdul Halim Mansor said any decision should be made only after negotiations and with the approval of employees.

He also suggested that employers and employees sign a document on the terms of their agreements to ensure there are no disputes in future.

“They should come to an agreement whether any form of pay cut will be reimbursed once the company starts making money again, or if non-monetary incentives would be given instead.

“There needs to be a consensus between both parties. It has to be a win-win situation,” he said, while urging employees who have been wrongfully treated by their bosses to report it to MTUC and the Labour Department.

