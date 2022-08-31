Austrade: Mutual respect, strong commitment bind Australia-Malaysia halal partnership

MELBOURNE: Malaysia-Australia partnership in the halal industry is based on mutual respect and a strong commitment to halal standards and compliance, said the Australian Trade and Investment Commission (Austrade).

Its Senior Trade and Investment Commissioner Paul Sanda said that the shared history of both nations, geographical location in Asia and multiculturalism allow Australia to play an important role in the halal economy.

As such, Sanda said Australia has become a trusted partner in the global halal value chain, including Malaysia, and will continue to be an important player in the global halal industry.

“In our engagement with governments in majority-Muslim markets, we continue to foster a productive relationship and demonstrate Australia’s commitment and innovation credentials in keeping up with halal standards and developments.

“We look forward to working hand in hand with the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) countries in partnering in the halal economy, raising awareness of halal opportunities among businesses and lessening some of the misconceptions that may exist so all stakeholders can benefit from the estimated US$2.3 trillion (US$1=RM4.47) market,” he told Bernama.

Sanda noted that Australia’s supply credentials of halal products not just to Malaysia but many other OIC countries are underpinned by strong domestic regulation, including halal, clean and green domestic production systems and world-leading food safety standards.

He said businesses in Australia, therefore, have plenty of avenues to pursue halal certification which can provide market entry to a significant number of Muslim markets.

“Muslim consumers and increasing living standards are wanting to access high quality, safe and hygienic food, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals and a range of other products and services.

“Adding value to your brand with halal certification should be a key milestone in a firm’s export and internationalisation journey,” he said in conjunction with the World Halal Business Conference Circuit 2022 (WHBC) Australia.

The 14th WHBC 2022 will be held outside of Malaysia for the first time and it will run from Sept 1-2, 2022.

Australia has been selected as the host country due to its high halal industry standards and world-leading food safety standards.

The conference and exhibition event attracts businesses from across the world with a focus on commercial business-to-business matching, trade opportunities in Muslim markets, foreign direct investment in the global halal economy, quality standards and supply chain and logistics issues.

“Through the conference, we hope to demonstrate the close relationship and ties between Australia and Malaysia and look for areas of opportunity where both countries can benefit through commercial collaboration.

“Our long-standing friendship, built on shared values and strong bilateral cooperation continues to grow based on mutual respect and our common interests in the region. This is further underpinned by our strengthening trade links,” said Sanda.

He added that Australia has remained a steadfast partner in the two-way halal trade with Malaysia amid global food insecurity and supply chain issues and disruptions.

Sanda also looks forward to seeing more business collaboration and opportunities for attendees to understand the opportunities represented by the growing halal sector. -Bernama