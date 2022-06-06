Australia reiterates A$470 mln pledge for ASEAN

JAKARTA: Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese(pix) reiterated the country’s plans to disburse A$470 million (US$338.49 million) over four years to 10 ASEAN member countries under its bilateral and regional development assistance programmes.

“Deepening engagement with Southeast Asia is a priority for my government,“ he said in a joint press conference with Indonesian President Joko Widodo after their meeting at Bogor Palace Monday.

Australia will appoint a dedicated high-level roving regional envoy and establish an Office of Southeast Asia in the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade.

The country commits to deliver a comprehensive ASEAN Economic Strategy to 2040, to map current and future export and investment opportunities across key ASEAN markets.

Albanese also reiterated that ASEAN and ASEAN‑led institutions are at the absolute centre of Australia’s vision for the Indo-Pacific.

“Australia supports the ASEAN Outlook on the Indo‑Pacific, and its vision for a peaceful, prosperous and secure Indo‑Pacific,“ he added.

The prime minister also announced a A$200 million climate and infrastructure partnership with Indonesia.

The three-day visit beginning Monday is Albanese’s first bilateral trip since becoming Australia’s 31st Prime Minister on May 23.-Bernama