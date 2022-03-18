Australia reports more cases of JEV amid battle against Covid-19

CANBERRA: The Australian state of South Australia has reported its first death from the mosquito-borne Japanese encephalitis virus (JEV), reported Xinhua.

Health authorities in the state said on Friday that four new cases of the virus were reported, taking the total number in the state in the current nationwide outbreak to eight.

Of the cases, five remain in hospital while two have been discharged.

South Australia Health wellbeing director Chris Lease said an investigation showed that a person contracting the virus died earlier in March. It is the third confirmed JEV death in Australia in 2022.

“We can confirm that one of the additional cases includes the person who we previously reported had sadly passed away earlier this month,“ he told reporters, according to the Australian Broadcasting Corporation.

“It is crucial that we all continue to take extra precautions against mosquitoes and continue to ‘fight the bite’.”

Most JEV infections are mild with symptoms such as fever and headache or without apparent symptoms, but approximately 1 in 250 infections results in severe clinical illness, according to the World Health Organisation.

The virus has been detected at more than 20 piggeries across South Australia, Victoria, New South Wales and Queensland since February and has been declared a Communicable Disease Incident of National Significance by the federal government.

A national working group of communicable disease, vaccine and arbovirus experts has been established, which will support Australia's response to the JEV situation, including mosquito surveillance and control measures, identification of those at direct risk, and the rollout of vaccines.

Lease urged South Australians, particularly young children, to take precautions against mosquito bites.

“Cover up with long, loose-fitting and light-coloured clothing. Mosquitoes can bite through tight clothing such as jeans or leggings,“ he said.

Also on Friday, Australia reported more than 40,000 new locally-acquired Covid-19 cases and 29 deaths.-Bernama