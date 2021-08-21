Australia reports new record number of Covid-19 infections despite lockdown in major cites

CANBERRA: Australia has reported a new record number of 894 new locally-acquired Covid-19 cases on Saturday morning as outbreaks in the nation's two populous states continue to grow.

It marks the second time in three days that the country has reported a new record number of infections, according to Xinhua news agency.

As of Friday, about 51 per cent of Australians aged 16 and over had received at least one vaccine dose and about 29 per cent were fully vaccinated.

The vast majority of Saturday's new cases, 825 of them were in New South Wales (NSW), Australia's most populous state with Sydney as the capital city.

It was also the most cases reported by any of Australia's states or territories during the pandemic.

Victoria, the second-most populous state, where Melbourne is the capital city, reported a further 61 new cases and the Australian Capital Territory (ACT) recorded another eight.

About half the Australian population in NSW, Victoria and ACT was still in lockdown on Saturday.

It takes the number of active cases in the ACT past 100 for the first time, with 102 now linked to an outbreak in Canberra as the nation's capital entered its second week of lockdown.

ACT Chief Minister Andrew Barr said the region's lockdown, which has entered its ninth full day, appeared to be working with none of the new cases infectious while they were in the community.

“The lockdown has significantly reduced the risk around new exposure sites, but there will still be some,“ he told reporters on Saturday.

As of Friday afternoon, there had been 42,228 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Australia, and the number of locally acquired cases in the previous 24 hours was 706, according to the latest figures updated on Friday evening from the Department of Health. -Bernama