Australia respects any decision on Lynas

KUALA LUMPUR: Australia respects any decision by the Malaysian government in regards to the operations of the rare earth plant in Gebeng, Pahang belonging to Lynas Rare Earths Ltd, visiting Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong said.

She noted that rare earth elements were a critical part of the new economy, including that in renewable energy and other high technology.

“I know this has been an issue for sometime. So all of us need to work out how we find a way to make sure we can both mine and process in ways that may retain the company’s competence because we’re all going to need these rare earth,” the foreign minister said.

“We respect their sovereignty and their (Malaysian government) rights to make decisions about this,” .

She was responding to a question during an interview with Bernama that the Australian mining company’s subsidiary in Malaysia, Lynas Malaysia Sdn Bhd’s, could lose its operating license if it failed to comply with conditions prohibiting the production of radioactive waste in the country after July 1 this year.

Wong pointed out Australia and also Lynas have always placed the highest level of safeguard for the environment.

Though the Atomic Energy Licensing Board (AELB) had approved the renewal of Lynas Malaysia Sdn Bhd’ license for a period of three years from March 3, 2023, until March 2, 2026, cracking and leaching (C&L) activities that produce radioactive waste can no longer be conducted in Gebeng, Pahang after July 1.

Malaysian Science, Technology and Innovation Minister Chang Lih Kang on Feb 15 said all license conditions that have been decided for the period of March 3, 2020 until March 2, 2023 must continue to be complied with by Lynas.

“Other activities that do not involve the production of radioactive waste are allowed to continue operating,” he said.

Since operating in Malaysia in 2012, Lynas has produced approximately 1.08 million metric tonnes of radioactive waste (WLP residue), and this amount of waste is expected to reach 1.2 million metric tonnes by July 2023. -Bernama