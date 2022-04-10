Australia’s Exal Group marks foray into Malaysia with launch of Kuching project

PETALING JAYA: Australia’s property developer Exal Group has launched Sol Estate, a RM356 million landed residential development in Kuching, thus marking its first foray into the Malaysian market.

The group had officiated Sol Estate Gallery for potential homebuyers where 50% of phase one of the project were sold over the weekend.

Exal Group (Malaysia) managing director Albert Ko said Sol Estate has gotten an encouraging response from the market.

“As urbanites and global citizens flock away from densely populated megacities in search of more nature-centric and tranquil locales, Kuching is fast making a name for itself as a new haven for multi-generational homes,” Ko said in a statement today.

Sol Estate is located along Arang Road West in Batu Kawa. The 269-unit leasehold development is split into three phases with phase one already underway and scheduled to be completed by December 2024. Phase one comprises 74 homes – 42 double-storey duplexes and 32 double-storey courtyard homes.

The project is a fully residential development that prioritises multi-generational living across 30 acres of lush green lands that is nestled around the heart of Kuching town. Facilities include an orchard forest and community farm, a play yard for children, a water feature and maze, outdoor fitness facilities, a street basketball court, and an eco-terrace.

Sol Estate is located near several tertiary education institutions, medical facilities and shopping malls. The Makeover Guys is the creative and brand consultants while the architecture firm is DKO architecture and Landart is the landscape specialist.

Perth-headquartered Exal Group’s notable projects include Eden on Riseley, a luxury apartment building within the Riseley Activity Centre in Perth and the Waterford Purpose-Built Student Accommodation situated near Curtin University in Perth and valued at over RM330 million. The Exal Group currently has over RM3 billion gross development value of projects in the development pipeline in Perth with Sol Estate representing the group’s first venture outside of Australia.