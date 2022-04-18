Australia welcomes first cruise ship after 2-year hiatus

ANKARA: Australia on Monday welcomed the first cruise ship in Sydney after a two-year hiatus following the government's reopening of the tourism industry, Anadolu Agency reported, quoting a local media report.

The P&O's Pacific Explorer, a luxury cruise ship arrived from Cyprus via Singapore, Australian Sky News reported.

The ship arrived with over 200 crew members, but without any passengers.

Video footage showed tugboats giving a water cannon salute as a sign of welcome to the ship as a large number of people watched from the shore.

International cruise ships were banned from Australian waters in March 2020 after the Covid-19 outbreak in the country.

Last month, the government announced to reopen the international borders for tourists and allow international cruises to enter its territory from April 18.

Cruise ships are a major part of the country's tourism industry. In 2019, Australia received over 600,000 cruise ship passengers through 350 vessels.

Meanwhile, fully vaccinated travellers to Australia will no longer need to provide a pre-departure negative PCR test before boarding their flight, Sky News reported citing the country's health department.-Bernama