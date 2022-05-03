Australian central bank raises rates for first time since 2010

SYDNEY: Australia's central bank raised interest rates for the first time in more than a decade to Tuesday, a pre-election increase designed to tame soaring consumer prices.

The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) raised the main lending rate by 25 basis points to 0.35%, the first increase since November 2010.

Ending record-low rates, the bank said inflation had “picked up significantly and by more than expected” while signalling that “further increases in interest rates” would come.

The move plunged the bank into the centre of a fierce political debate about the health of Australia's economy, just weeks before a May 21 election.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison, who is trailing in the polls, said he sympathised with mortgage borrowers who would now face rising costs.

But he insisted Australia is faring better than its peers and that rising inflation is a result of worldwide trends.

Like consumers around the world, Australians have been hit by soaring prices for food and fuel. Australia's annual inflation rate is currently at 5.1%. But house prices have been rising for years even as wages have stagnated. Sydney and Melbourne are among the most expensive cities in the world to live.

Morrison pointed to the impact of supply chain constraints caused by the pandemic and a war in Ukraine that has caused “the single largest energy shock we’ve seen around the world since the 1970s”.

The opposition Labor party painted the rate rise as evidence of a weakening economy and the conservative government's economic maladministration.

“If only you could pay your mortgage with Scott Morrison’s excuses,” said opposition economic spokesman Jim Chalmers.

The rate rise is expected to be the first of several, which could have serious implications for Australia's once-perennially growing economy.

Higher interest rates will spell higher borrowing costs for millions of already heavily indebted Australians, in a country where real estate market speculation is something like a national pastime.

Australia's vast resource wealth has for decades provided insulation from global financial headwinds and underpinned high standards of living.

The country is among the world’s largest producers and exporters of iron ore, gas and coal.

But there are growing concerns that the “lucky country’s” run of good fortune may be coming to an end.

In response to the RBA’s move, three out of Australia’s “Big Four” banks said they would raise their home loan variable interest rates by 0.25% per annum.

The country's biggest lender Commonwealth Bank of Australia said the variable rate change will be effective from May 20, while Australia and New Zealand Banking Group and Westpac Banking Corp set the dates as May 13 and May 17, respectively.

“While this change will impact customers in different ways, home loan customers are generally well placed to manage rising rates,“ said Maile Carnegie, ANZ group executive for Australia Retail.

Both ANZ and Westpac said that around 70% of their home loan customers are ahead of their repayments. – AFP, Reuters