Australian court fines Google US$42.7mln for fraud in personal data collection

MOSCOW: The Australian federal court has fined Google AU$60 million (US$42.7 million) for making misleading representations to consumers about the use and collection of their personal data, reported Sputnik, quoting the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) on Friday.

“The Federal Court has ordered Google LLC to pay AU$60 million in penalties for making misleading representations to consumers about the collection and use of their personal location data on Android phones between January 2017 and December 2018,“ the ACCC said in a statement.

Google reportedly violated the Australian Consumer Law by assuring some Android users that the “Location History” setting is the only setting that collects and uses relevant personal data, while another setting titled “Web and App Activity” collected the same information.-Bernama