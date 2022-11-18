Australian economist reunites with his family after spending 21 months in Myanmar jail

ANKARA: An Australian economist Sean Turnell, who had served as an adviser to deposed Myanmar State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi returned to his country on Friday after spending almost 21 months in prison.

Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong in a statement confirmed his arrival and said he has been reunited with his family, Anadolu Agency (AA) reported.

“I am pleased to confirm that Professor Sean Turnell has arrived safely home to Australia, and has been reunited with his wife and family, after more than 21 months of unjust detention in Myanmar,“ Australia’s top diplomat said.

“His return will be an enormous relief to his family, friends and many supporters in Australia and across the region,“ she added.

Wong also thanked regional partners, and members of ASEAN, to help and raised voices for his release.

“We appreciate the arrangements that were made by Myanmar authorities for Professor Turnell’s release and welcome the news of the release of other prisoners alongside Professor Turnell, including foreign nationals from the UK, US and Japan,“ said the foreign minister.

She reiterated that her country is deeply concerned about Myanmar's deteriorating situation and will continue to advocate for the release of the remaining political prisoners.

Turnell was an economic adviser to the deposed Suu Kyi when the military took power in a coup in late February last year and detained him.

In September, a military junta court sentenced the Australian economist to three years in prison on charges of violating the official secret act.

On Thursday, Myanmar military junta announced the release of 5,744 prisoners, including Turnell, former British Ambassador Vicky Bowman and her husband Ko Htein Lin, and Japanese filmmaker Toru Kubota.

However, Suu Kyi and other senior political leaders from her party were not included in the amnesty, according to media reports.-Bernama