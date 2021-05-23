Australian ‘Immortal’ Fulton dies aged 73

SYDNEY: Australian rugby league ‘Immortal’ and former Kangaroos captain Bob Fulton (pix) died on Sunday at the age of 73, his friend Ray Hadley announced.

“It’s a very sad day for the Fulton family and rugby league generally,” Hadley said on Australian radio station 2GB.

“I’ve announced some sad things on radio but this could be the saddest. I’m going to miss him, he was a great man.”

The cause of death was cancer, Australian media reported.

Born in England and raised in Wollongong, Fulton joined Manly as an 18-year-old and won three Premierships while also playing 35 Tests and World Cup matches for Australia.

After his retirement from playing, Fulton coached Manly to Premiership titles in 1987 and 1996 and also led Australia from 1989 to 1998.

He was selected as one of Australian rugby league’s first four ‘Immortals’ in 1981 and is the only person to have won Premiership titles and an Ashes series against Great Britain as a player, captain and coach. – Reuters