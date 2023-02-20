Australian science agency develops new technology to reduce fruit juice sugar

CANBERRA: Australia’s national science agency has developed a new technology capable of reducing sugar levels in fruit juice by two thirds.

The Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organisation (CSIRO) on Monday revealed details of its fermentation-based technology, which converts natural sugars in fruit juices into complex carbohydrates, reducing sugar content, Xinhua reported.

The technology was patented by the CSIRO in 2018 but is still being improved as the agency looks for partners to commercialise it.

Gemma Howells, a member of the research team working on the project, said the final product has fewer calories and more antioxidants in addition to less sugar.

“There are no additives, there are no sweeteners involved, and you are able to get the nutritional benefit of juice without as much sugar,“ she told the Australian Broadcasting Corporation.

The Australian and New Zealand Ministerial Forum on Food Regulation in 2021 adjusted the health star rating (HSR) for fruit juice to lower than that of diet cola due to its high sugar content, which was a move that was slammed at the time by fruit growers.

Fruit juices can contain up to 10 teaspoons of naturally occurring sugar, more than the daily recommended intake for adults.

Peak doctors’ body the Australian Medical Association has called for the government to impose a new tax on sugary beverages, arguing that doing so would reduce rates of obesity, cancer, heart disease, stroke and type 2 diabetes.

Howell said the CSIRO team was hopeful that the new technology could help improve the HSR of juices.

“That is definitely an ambition that we have,“ she said. -Bernama