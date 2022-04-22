Authenticity of ‘PASLeak’ document not proven: PM

PUTRAJAYA: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob(pix) has said there is nothing to show the authenticity of the so-called ‘PASLeak’ document which contains allegations on attempts to interfere in judicial matters.

“We too do not know whether the document is genuine or not,” he told reporters after opening a Town Hall session and launching the “Keluarga Malaysia Keluarga Sejahtera” book here today.

The prime minister declined to elaborate on the issue, which has gone viral on social media.

The PASLeak document contains allegations on political manoeuvring, including moves to interfere in judicial matters.

The document also touched on the future of Ismail Sabri as the prime minister.-Bernama