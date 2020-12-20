Authorities investigate Iranian tugboat docked at NBCT

BUTTERWORTH: The authorities are still investigating further an Iranian tugboat with a crew of three for entering and anchoring at the North Butterworth Container Terminal (NBCT) without permission, on Dec 11.

The Penang Port Commission (SPPP), in its statement, said that authorities such as the Royal Malaysian Police, Penang Immigration Department of Malaysia (JIM) and the Northern Malaysia Marine Department had converged on the tugboat to investigation the matter.

“After being tipped off, SPPP has instructed the Penang Port Sdn Bhd (PPSB) to implement security controls on the Tanzanian-registered tugboat and to contact the authorities to conduct further investigations.

“Based on information received by PPSB, the tugboat under the name ‘FIRE MAN’ docked at the N1 Pier to seek emergency medical aid for two crewmen,“ the statement said here, today.

The investigation also found that the tugboat which had not appoint any local agent, was believed to have started its journey from Japan to the United Arab Emirates.

The tugboat has thus failed to report their entry in the Penang Port Limit area to the Northern Malaysia Marine Department and SPPP.

Nevertheless, the statement said, PPSB Port Health authority and the Marine Police Force visited the tugboat and took the sick crewmen to Seberang Jaya Hospital (HSJ) for treatment after checking them.

One crewman was allowed to leave on the same day (December 11) while another was detained in the ward for further treatment until Dec 15.

As the Not To Land (NTL) order was issued to the crew by JIM, they were placed on the tugboat with security supervisions by PPSB and were transferred to Perai Pier from NBCT.

Yesterday, Bernama reported that an Iranian tugboat with a crew of three was confirmed to have entered the state’s waters after two crewmen fell sick and were sent to HSJ.

The problems of the tugboat, MV Fire Man Zanzibar started when it was on its way from the Philippines to Dubai after running out of fuel, before it was towed by another vessel that broke down, and it anchored in Johor waters on Dec 11.

Local authorities, which were aware of the tugboat’s presence in the country’s waters, had been monitoring it and trying to provide it with assistance.

The tugboat then docked at NBCT’s Pier 1 to seek medical assistance after two of the crewmen fell ill. -Bernama