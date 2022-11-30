Authorities urged to address foul odour at Bukit Serdang, Puncak Jalil

SHAH ALAM: A state assemblyman today urged the authorities to address the problem of foul odour emanating from an illegal dumpsite in Sungai Kuyoh, Seri Kembangan, near the Maju Expressway.

Ean Yong Hian Wah (PH-Seri Kembangan) said the illegal dumpsite had caused serious odour pollution to Bukit Serdang and Puncak Jalil residents in recent months.

“Investigations found that the cause of the stench was the leachate coming from the illegal dumpsite,” he said when debating the Selangor Budget 2023 at the state assembly sitting here.

Ean said the large-scale illegal dumping activities were done on at least nine parcels of land, and he was told that the land was privately owned.

“Since this problem is becoming more serious, I hope the Department of Environment, the Selangor Land and Mines Office and the local authorities (PBT) can solve this problem as soon as possible,” he said.

Ean also suggested the state government work with Worldwide Holdings Bhd or the private sector to establish a transfer station in each PBT area to help RORO (roll-on and roll-off) waste bin contractors dispose of their waste.

“The price for garbage disposal at the transfer station must also be reasonable to encourage RORO bin contractors to dispose of their garbage there.

“Also, the state government can deploy a patrol team in every PBT area specifically to combat illegal garbage dumping activities,” he said.-Bernama