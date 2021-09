IPOH: A six-year-old autistic boy Muhammad Fayyadh Ukasyah Abdul Wahid(pix) is reported missing from his house in Lorong Jaya, Taman Kinta Baru, Gopeng near here, yesterday.

Kampar district police chief Supt Hasron Nazri Hashim said the boy’s mother, Nur Shamimi Abdul Malek, said she realised that her son, who is non-verbal, was missing from the house at 6.30 pm.

“She immediately went to look for him within 50 metres from the house. With the help from her neighbours, they also searched around the housing area but to no avail.

“The boy last wore a green BoBoiBoy T-shirt and disposable diaper,” he said in a statement here today.

A missing person report was lodged at 10.07 pm and efforts are ongoing to find the boy, he added.-Bernama