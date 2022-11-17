Autogate system extended to foreigners to ease congestion at KLIA

TAIPING: The use of the automated entry system (autogate) in the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) which has been extended to foreigners holding long-term visit passes is the government's effort to reduce congestion of tourists upon arrival at the country's entry point.

Caretaker Home Minister Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin said the congestion at KLIA could be curbed and entry would be faster when the use was extended to foreigners with effect from Tuesday.

“What we have planned will be beneficial especially to tourists coming to Malaysia. This is because we have made it easier for them with autogate.

“The autogate will ease congestion, and make the whole process more simplified and speedier. Alhamdulillah it was well-received by many tourists,“ he told Bernama after a meeting session with the community at Kampung Changkat Perah here.

Hamzah is also looking at expanding the same facility available at KLIA to the Customs, Immigration and Quarantine Complex (CIQ), Sultan Iskandar Building in Johor Bahru.

“Looking at all those who use the route daily at the border like Singapore, there are so many going in and out,“ he added.

In announcing the matter (autogate system extended to foreigners), Immigration director-general Datuk Seri Khairul Dzaimee Daud said long-term visit pass holders are allowed to use the autogate facility include those who work and study in Malaysia, expatriates and participants in the Malaysia My Second Home (MM2H) programme.-Bernama