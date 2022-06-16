Automakers, regulators need to work together towards electric vehicles adoption

KUALA LUMPUR: Automakers and regulators need to work together to create a conducive ecosystem for the adoption and use of electric vehicles (EV).

According to Hexagon Manufacturing Intelligence which helps the industrial manufacturing sector to develop technologies, the push for EVs needs to be supported by industry-wide advocacy and education that span not just the automakers, but regulators, policy-makers and consumers.

Its general manager for Asean and Pacific Terrence Lim said in a statement today that automakers, regulators and related industry leaders can -- and should -- talk about the challenges they face, engage with each other, and collaborate to share industry best practices.

“The journey towards electrification cannot be done alone, or in silos,” Lim said.

He said with the EV market projected to reach global sales of US$34.7 million by 2030, industry analysts estimate that by 2040, electric cars will outsell internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles.

He said EV sales have gone three-fold; nine per cent of all cars sold were electric in 2021 versus 2.5 per cent in 2019.

Lim said across the globe, major names in the automotive industry are investing in electrification such as Germany’s Volkswagen, Japan’s Honda and US’ car giant Ford.

Big tech and unicorn start-ups from Silicon Valley, the United Kingdom and China are disrupting the EV market with their willingness to embrace advanced digitalisation and automation capabilities, he said.

Many are willing to swap their ICE for electric cars, or even hybrids, as awareness about climate change and its environmental impact grows.

Therefore, the race for the adoption of 100 per cent clean automotives should be accelerated -- and it can be -- by using Hexagon’s global perspective and end-to-end understanding of automotive development and manufacturing to set a higher bar.

“Our goal is to help manufacturers rise to meet the e-mobility revolution, make the clean automotive market transition more effective, and reach the 100 per cent EV goal faster.

“We offer the industry an integrated approach to improve, speed up, and simplify the development of EVs, hybrid transition technologies and clean automotive energy models.

“So, as mobility evolves to meet the changing requirements of today’s customers, the ability to adapt and deliver relevant innovations quickly, sustainably, affordably in a secure fashion will be an important success factor,” he added. — Bernama