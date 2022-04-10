Average monthly salaries, wages of employees up 3.5% in 2021: DOSM

PUTRAJAYA: The average monthly salaries and wages received by employees in Malaysia increased by 3.5 per cent in 2021 to RM3,037 compared to RM2,933 in 2020, according to the 2021 Salary and Wage Survey Report released by the Statistics Department (DOSM) today.

Chief Statistician Datuk Seri Dr Mohd Uzir Mahidin said the number of salary and wage earners in Malaysia was 9.7 million people in 2021, an increase of 3.4 per cent compared to 9.4 million people in 2020.

“The increase in monthly salaries and wages was contributed partly by economic and social activities that continued in the second half of 2021 after the country was hit by the Covid-19 pandemic,“ he said in a statement following the release of the report.

The report provides key statistics on salaries and wages which are the median and average monthly salaries and wages according to demographic and socioeconomic characteristics based on a survey conducted from January to December 2021 on all households across the country

According to the report, the median monthly salaries and wages recorded an increase from RM2,062 in 2020 to RM2,250 in 2021.

“In 2021, it was found that the median monthly salaries and wages received by male workers was RM2,315 and female workers RM2,145, an increase of 10.6 per cent and 6.2 per cent respectively compared to 2020.

“The average monthly salaries and wages of male workers increased by 4.1 per cent to RM3,085 and female workers increased by 2.7 per cent to RM2,968 compared to the previous year,“ said Mohd Uzir.

Mohd Uzir said the median value and average monthly salaries as well as wages for educated employees at the tertiary level recorded an increase at RM3,794 in 2021 compared to RM3,499 in 2020.

“This situation signals that the Malaysian economy is in a recovery momentum,“ he said.

Mohd Uzir said that based on the report, the Federal Territory (FT) of Putrajaya recorded the highest average monthly salaries and wages of RM4,504 followed by Kuala Lumpur (RM4,013), Selangor (RM3,543), Labuan FT (RM3,268), Penang (RM3,080) and Negeri Sembilan (RM3,045).-Bernama