Average of five fires recorded daily in S'gor since start of Ramadan: JPBM

SHAH ALAM: Selangor has recorded an average of five fire incidents daily since the start of Ramadan, with the main causes believed to be due to negligence and short circuits, said Selangor Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) director Norazam Khamis.

He said they found that most of the fires happened at home because the occupants forgot to turn off the gas stove after cooking or when heating up the food as well as not switching off the electrical equipment.

“As such, I wish to remind the public to switch off all electrical items before leaving home to ‘balik kampung’ because sometimes we forget that some electrical items are on standby mode,” he told the media at the launch of the festive season safety campaign here today.

He also advised the public to be careful when using decorative lights as some that are sold do not have the SIRIM QAS International Sdn Bhd (SIRIM) certification.

Meanwhile, Norazam said that only 20 per cent of the more than 1,600 officers and personnel from the Selangor JBPM were given leave approval in conjunction with the Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebration.

“For this festive season, we are focusing on nine hot spots in Selangor where accidents frequently occur and we have asked all fire stations to be on the alert and conduct patrols so that assistance can be provided as early as possible,” he said.-Bernama