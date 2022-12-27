Awal Ashaari sends representation over charge of damaging boom gate in Damansara

KUALA LUMPUR: Celebrity Awal Ashaari (pix) has sent a representation to the Attorney-General’s Chambers over a charge of committing mischief made against him for damaging a boom gate belonging to the management of a residential area in Damansara here.

His lawyer, Datuk M Reza Hassan, when contacted today, said the representation was filed last month (November) and the court had set Jan 26 to be informed of its status.

On May 17 this year, Awal Ashaari, who real name is Ahmad Awaluddin Ashaari, 41, pleaded not guilty to committing mischief by damaging a boom gate belonging to Challis Damansara Management, causing it to incur losses estimated at RM600.

The offence was allegedly committed at the Challis Damansara guard house, Jalan PJU 3/30, Sunway Damansara, at 11.30 am, last April 16.

The charge, framed under Section 427 of the Penal Code, provides an imprisonment for up to five years or a fine or both, if found guilty.-Bernama